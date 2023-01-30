Muskegon marijuana dispensary has thieves break into store two nights in a row this week

Jake Abraham, the owner of Sticky Muskegon, is frustrated and concerned he won't be able to keep his business open if this keeps happening.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon business owner is hoping someone knows something and can help catch a group of thieves that busted into his marijuana dispensary two nights in a row.

Jake Abraham, who owns Sticky Muskegon Recreational Marijuana Dispensary on Peck Street, shared some surveillance footage that shows the burglars dressed in hooded sweatshirts, gloves and masks.

He said the group pried open the door to force their way in Sunday morning, so his team boarded it up. But then Monday morning around 3 a.m., the burglars smashed a window, breaking in for the second time.

Both times, thieves targeted the same product that retails for about $50 for an eighth.

The owner says more than $24,000 in products was stolen, and he's cleaning up the mess.

The thieves got away with merchandise both times and were in the store no longer than a minute at a time.

There's no word on if these are different or the same groups.

"We have to fix all of the windows. We have to bar up everything. We're going to have to hire 24-hour security. That's going to be a big hit. 24-hour security that's paying someone 30 bucks an hour all day. That's 24 hours a day, that adds up. That's taking away from a profit margin that we didn't really have," Matt Miller, Product Purchase Manager for Sticky, said.

Miller also adds that they have to sell about $200,000 worth of inventory to make the money back they lost over the weekend.



Abraham says he has filed a police report.

According to Miller, there were about seven dispensaries that were robbed in Muskegon over the weekend. We have reached out to the Muskegon Police Department to verify any more break ins over the weekend, but we have yet to hear back.

Sticky Muskegon marijuana dispensary break-in 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.