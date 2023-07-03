Cleanup efforts, investigation underway at Muskegon marina damaged in fire

Boat owners are now able to return to the building. Investigators and insurance representatives are assessing the damage.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Over a week later, the investigation into the fire at Safe Harbor Great Lakes Marina is still underway.

The fire happened on March 6 around 11:30 a.m. Responding crews found smoke and flames inside the marina, and the roof was soon impacted by the fire. All 150 of the boats stored inside the marina are thought to have sustained some sort of damage from the fire, smoke, or heat.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews were able to determine the area of origin and identify a boat where the fire appears to have started.

The marina was briefly in the custody of the fire department for investigation. It has since been returned to Safe Harbor, and boat owners have been able to return to their property.

Cleanup efforts are still underway. According to Safe Harbor insurance representatives, the area of origin is still being restricted for investigation purposes.

"At this time, an accurate estimate of loss will be unachievable and could grossly under- or over-estimate the true dollar amount that was lost," said Deputy Director of Muskegon Fire Department Jay Paulson said.

Previously, authorities estimated millions in damage.

With the amount of damage predicted and the number of people impacted, Paulson said the ATF is investigating the fire, along with private investigators and insurance representatives.

Since the building's sprinklers have not been repaired since they were activated during the fire, Paulson says the marina remains under a fire watch.

