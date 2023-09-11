Woman in critical condition after being thrown from motorcycle in crash involving MSP trooper

A state trooper had been responding to a rollover crash when a motorcycle drove through an intersection and hit the side of the cruiser.

Police say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of the US-31 Business Route and Getty Street in Muskegon. A state trooper had been responding to a rollover crash with sirens and lights on when a motorcycle drove through an intersection and hit the side of the cruiser.

The driver of the motorcycle and the passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. The driver, a 36-year-old man, was treated and released. The passenger, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

This crash remains under investigation. Police say alcohol may have been a factor.

