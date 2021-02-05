Muskegon Motorcycle Club holds its 101st Spring Run

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As the oldest running club in the country, the Muskegon Motorcycle Club held its annual Spring Run Sunday afternoon for the 101st year in a row.
Organizers estimated that more than 2,000 bikers came to the event. While last year's 100th anniversary run was virtual, the tradition is back on track.
"Last year would have been our 100th anniversary. We were planning on a big event for two years, we planned on an event, and we couldn't have it. But to keep our tradition going, we had one rider go on the ride last year. It was me and my wife, Jenny, we did the ride. So we can still say that the ride traditionally has been going on for 101 years."
