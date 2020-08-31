44-year-old dies after motorcycle crash in Muskegon County

The crash is under investigation, police said.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities in Muskegon are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Muskegon Department of Public Safety, it happened around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Ottawa Street.

Police arrived on scene and found that the motorcycle was involved in a hit-and-run crash. The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Muskegon man, died of his injuries at the scene.

The other vehicle involved, which police described as a silver-colored sedan with a male driver, left the scene.

Public safety said the crash was still under investigation. Police have not yet determined what factors lead up to the accident, but more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

