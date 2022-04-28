Expansion plans for the Muskegon Museum of Art on track for June start

The more than $10-million expansion will see the century-old building more than double in size.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Museum of Art is well known for its collection of American and European paintings.

It also hosts many events and educational programs, but it's experiencing some growing pains, with more art than it has space to display it.

As it turns out, the Muskegon-mainstay’s expansion plans may coincide with the city’s strategy to spur growth over the next five years.

The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce hinted during an April interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE at a coming pivot from tourism to livability, getting newcomers to settle in Muskegon.

The Museum of Art’s long-awaited expansion promises to serve as one of the largest draws.

“We’ve amassed over the past 110 years, one of the nicest collections in the Midwest,” Kirk Hallman, the museum’s executive director related.

A collection of irreplaceable fine art and culture growing and thriving since the turn of the last century. Now rivaling some of the best museums in the Midwest.

“Opened in 1912,” Hallman said. “We have about 5,000 pieces in the collection.”

Without nearly enough room to put everything on display.

“We can get out in our small building, maybe 150 pieces on a good day, hence we’re expanding,” Hallman laughed.

Doubling in size.

Despite those now familiar delays and backlogs up and down the supply chain, Hallman said he expects the multi-million dollar expansion to get underway right on schedule.

“It's really going to change our nature. This is really going to make us into a destination,” he related.

The buildings first such project since the construction of a new wing in the 1980s was designed to bolster the Museum’s existing capacity with nearly 20,000 square feet of exhibition space.

The work will extend its footprint into the current backlot and the existing alley toward Clay Street and downtown beyond with integrated public spaces.

The idea is to craft an urban, walkable feel.

“We're doing three big galleries in the new museum, very large galleries, we're going to drive a truck into an unload,” Hallman said. “Livability is really planned into the expansion. Working with the city, we're going to put a public plaza out front.”

The expanded space will also feature several smaller galleries, a rooftop terrace as well as basement storage for pieces not currently on display.

As for the Museum’s historic turn-of-the-century façade, that won’t be touched during the renovation work.

Instead, Hallman said the original building would house a permanent exhibit space.

“This town has taken it on the chin for a long time. Now we're coming back,” he related. “This whole collection, this institution, and the symphony, etc, etc. This was created out of whole cloth from the people of Muskegon… this is what this town’s capable of doing.”

The Museum is expected break ground during a gala in June.

Provided the project remains on schedule, the work will conclude in 2024.

The Museum will remain open to the public throughout the renovation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.