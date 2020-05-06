Muskegon Heritage Museum merges with Lakeshore Museum Center

“The blending of assets makes both museums stronger," said Annoesjka Soler, President of LMC.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Heritage Museum will be merging with the Lakeshore Museum Center, both museums announced Friday.

The MHM is an offshoot of the Muskegon Heritage Association and it was gifted to the LMC following the retirement of Allan and Anne Dake who were the volunteer directors of the museum for 11 years.

“Anne and I wanted to retire for a second time to enjoy life and travel, without the worry of the day-to-day operations of MHM”, said Allan Dake.

The Dakes have helped create a soft touch museum that showcases Muskegon's industrial history and products made by Muskegon businesses.

“The blending of assets makes both museums stronger," said Annoesjka Soler, President of LMC.

The joining of the two museums started over a year ago, and it became official on June 2. The MHM building and its contents were deeded to the LMC by the Muskegon Heritage Association.

The LMC has been collecting and preserving the history of Muskegon County since 1937. The center is comprised of nine sites and buildings including the Main, Archive, Collection Center, Hackley & Hume Historic Site, the Fire Barn Museum, and the Scolnik House of the Depression Era.

