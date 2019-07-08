MUSKEGON, Mich. — Deshon Sain and Marcel Lang are a couple of 15-year-olds from Muskegon's McLaughlin Neighborhood.

"With everything going on around me, sometimes I don't even feel safe coming out of my own house," said Sain.

"Kids on the street selling drugs and stuff. Parents don't want to see their kids in jail or end up dead or something," says Lang.

That is part of the driving force to transform this corner at Terrace Street and Isabella Avenue. Neighbors like Marilyn Newell started collecting money in jars for the park more than seven years ago.

"They started collecting those and putting change in them. I kept putting change in them my husband was putting change in them and we just counted it one day and it was a thousand dollars," said Newell.

A nice start but still well short of the funding needed for things like a pavillion and new shed. That's when the project caught the attention of the Michigan State Housing Authority and City of Muskegon.

"One of the dreams early on was to eventually get a pavilion and electricity here," said Newell.

Tuesday night that dream became a reality.

"The kids is the future; we are the future. If there are no kids there is no future, we are the future of this city, this town everywhere," said Sain.

