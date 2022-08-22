City of Muskegon taking bids to build new skate park

Organizers are trying to apply the lessons learned from Seyferth Skate Park, which opened about 20 years ago and has since been largely abandoned.

MUSKEGON, Mich — The City of Muskegon is moving forward with plans to open a new skatepark.

The idea was first pitched to the public in November last year.

Organizers are trying to apply the lessons learned from Seyferth Skate Park, which opened about 20 years ago.

It has since been abandoned after it became obsolete.

Now, the city is looking for construction firms to design and build a brand new skatepark.

There had been two possible locations for the new skate park: next to the Boys and Girls Club and at Lighton Park. The city decided to go with the lot at 900 West Western Avenue next to the offices of the Boys and Girls Club.

Some of the previous public input cited the family-friendly location that's visible to the public, proximity to a bike path and safety from busy roads.

Organizers laid out four phases of the project.

The city has committed $10,000 for the completion of phases 1 and 2. Fundraising campaigns, the potential for grants and public financing will be considered for later phases.

Proposals are due on Sept. 20.

According to the tentative schedule, phase 1 of the project could begin as soon as May 2023.

Do you have any ideas for what you'd like in a skate park? You can take part in an input survey here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.