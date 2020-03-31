MUSKEGON, Michigan — A registered nurse from Muskegon who was stuck in Peru because of a travel ban tied to the coronavirus is now back home.

Luke Sessink became an RN (Registered Nurse) earlier this year. He signed up to volunteer for six weeks at a community medical clinic in Cusco Peru.

Airlines were ordered to stop flying out of Peru but Sessink was able to get a flight out of the country through the U.S. embassy.

He said his trip home took 32 hours and he flew from Lima, Peru to Miami, Fla. and than to Detroit to be reunited with his family.

Luke,is a 2015 graduate of Reeths-Puffer High School. The morning after he arrived in country the Peruvian government declared a national state of emergency, imposing a mandatory national quarantine, closing all international borders and ending air travel.

