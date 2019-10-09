MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's now been one month since Muskegon Police Officer Charles Anderson was placed on administrative leave after a framed Ku Klux Klan application was discovered in his home.

An internal investigation report on Anderson is now in the city manager's hands and will be released in the next couple days.

It was in early August when a couple who was looking to buy Anderson's home noticed the framed KKK application on the wall. After a Facebook post went viral, the department put Anderson on leave and immediately opened an internal investigation.

Adding to the concerns is a 2009 incident where Anderson shot and killed Julius Johnson, a 23 year old black man. Anderson testified in court that Johnson had beat him in the face with objects.

RELATED: Muskegon police officer on leave after KKK application found displayed in home

RELATED: Muskegon Police Department completes inquiry into officer with KKK document

The Muskegon Police Department finished its inquiry at the end of August. They found no "smoking gun."

City leaders in Muskegon say they will make the report available to the public.

"I talked to the Chief today and the report is in its final draft position," said City Manager Frank Peterson. "I think he's giving it one last review and preparing an executive summary—and then after the attorney has a chance to review it and help us understand what things and parts of it are releasable to the public— probably it will be released to the public via the city's website."

Both the report and the Police Chief's executive summary are expected to be released on the city's website this week.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.