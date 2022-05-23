Muskegon-area organizations see baby formula donations dwindling

While a number of organizations said they still had formula in stock, selection remained limited amid a surge in demand.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — As parents across the country deal with the ongoing shortage of baby formula, a plane-load of supplies landed in the U.S. this weekend as part of a Biden Administration effort to close the gap.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much if any of the shipment would wind up in Michigan. For the time being, the wait continues and parents have few places to turn.

Many of whom have likely asked themselves: what do I do if I cant find my infant’s formula? The question promises even fewer answers for those in need.

“It’s scary for young women that have children.”

Muskegon Pregnancy Services relies largely on donated formula, but those would-be donors are in the same boat as everyone else: having trouble finding it.

“We’re just seeing that a lot more women are coming for formula,” Debbie Null, the organization’s executive director related. “Once it's out, you can't find it anywhere.”

Staff allowed 13 ON YOUR SIDE inside the baby pantry the agency maintains for parents in need at its offices on Wells Avenue.

Several tell-tale gaps have recently appeared on a shelving unit that’s ordinarily fully-stocked amid the surge in demand and decreased supply.

“No one wants to think about a baby going without,” Mike Miller said.

Muskegon faith-based charity Love INC said donations to its weekly baby pantry had also slowed.

“West Michigan is a very generous community and the Muskegon County community is very, very generous,” Miller, Love INC’s executive director explained. “I think people are afraid right now, so it’s slowing those things down.”

The charity also receives shipments of formula from WIC.

While that’s helped ensure the shelves aren’t bare, selection is limited, including of the specialized varieties of hypoallergenic formula in shortest supply nationwide.

“Everyone has a different kind,” Miller relayed. “Usually, we have the whole rainbow. But right now, we're kind of limited on which ones we can get in.”

Those with extra are asked to consider donating their supply to Love INC, Muskegon Pregnancy Services or another local organization.

