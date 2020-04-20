MUSKEGON, Mich. — Officials in Muskegon have announced that they are canceling the 2020 season of Parties in the Park.

“This was not an easy decision,” says Parties in the Park Board of Directors President, Lisa Richards. “While we’re sad to not be able to party with Muskegon County residents this summer, we felt this was the best decision to allow for proper planning for our vendors, sponsors, and non-profit partners.”

The event, like many others in Michigan, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following non-profit organizations were selected to host one of the Parties in the Park this season. They have all been invited to partner with Parties in the Park in the 2021 season:

• AgeWell Services of West Michigan

• Disability Network of West Michigan

• JCI Greater Muskegon

• Muskegon Motorcycle Club

• Muskegon Rotary Club

• Pay it Forward Outreach

• West Michigan Speedskating

• Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce

