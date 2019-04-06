MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Planned Parenthood of Michigan location in Muskegon said their last day providing services to patients will be on Friday, June 28.

The Muskegon County Board of Commissioners voted in April to end their lease agreement with Planned Parenthood of Michigan, evicting them from the county's health department building at 209 E. Apple Ave.

RELATED: Muskegon County commissioners vote to end rental contract with Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has to vacate the building by July 1. The Muskegon location does not provide abortion services.

The Grand Rapids Planned Parenthood is now the closest location for people seeking health care services from the nonprofit.

The group said they plan to find a new location in Muskegon, but 90 days was not enough time for them to secure a spot without a gap in coverage.

There are other Planned Parenthood health centers in Lansing, Big Rapids and Kalamazoo.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.