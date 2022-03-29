Meet Vincent Acevez, the final candidate for Muskegon Police Chief

Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis announced his retirement in February after 35 years of law enforcement work.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tuesday night, Muskegon residents will have a chance to meet the finalist who could replace the retiring police chief at a meet-and-greet.

There were two finalists in the job search originally, but Grand Haven's public safety director Jeff Hawke recently indicated he is no longer pursuing the job.

That makes Vincent Acevez, of Illinois, the lone finalist.

Acevez worked for the Cicero Police Department for about 21 years, and previously served as the Chief of Police at Morton College.

The new chief will replace retiring Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis whose last day is April 30 after working in law enforcement for 35 years.

You can meet the finalist at a public meet-and-greet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Muskegon City Hall.

City Manager Frank Peterson also recently announced his plans to step down from his post effective April 1.

