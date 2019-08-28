MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon Police Department has completed its inquiry into an officer who had KKK memorabilia displayed inside his home.

The inquiry into Officer Charles Anderson found no "smoking gun," Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis told the Muskegon City Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Anderson was put on paid leave after an African American couple touring the officer's home in hopes of buying it found the framed KKK application displayed on a bedroom wall.

Since reporting the discovery, Rob and Reyna Mathis said they have received death threats.

RELATED: Residents say Muskegon officer with KKK document has racist history

Lewis says his staff completed the inquiry and is in the process of writing an executive summary that will be shared with Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson and the city's attorney. It's likely to happen next month.

Until a decision is made, Anderson is still suspended with pay.

