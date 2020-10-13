Muskegon Police: Detroit man dies in motorcycle crash

Police said the initial investigation suggests speed and operator error caused the motorcyclist to crash into a large tree.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities in Muskegon are issuing a public safety announcement, saying majority of severe and fatal injury crashes in the city have involved helmetless and unendorsed riders.

The latest happened around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the intersection of Houston Avenue and 7th Street.

According to a press release from the Muskegon Police Department, officers were called to the area on a report of a motorcycle in the trees and a man unconscious.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the motorcyclist in the street. He is identified as 48-year-old Demerick Archie, of Detroit. He died of his injuries at the scene, the police department said.

Police said the initial investigation suggests speed and operator error caused Archie to crash into a large tree. He was not wearing a helmet or in possession of a motorcycle endorsed license.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Crash Investigators of the Muskegon Police Department. It's not yet fully determined what contributing factors there are leading to the cause of the crash.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

The Muskegon Police Department issued a public safety announcement Tuesday, encouraging all motorcyclists to undergo proper training and obtain a cycle endorsement for their license before riding, as well as wearing proper protective gear, including helmets.

"The majority of fatal and severe injury crashes involving motorcycles in Muskegon have involved helmet-less and un-endorsed riders," the announcement said.

