MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department reminded people Friday that large gatherings are prohibited under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order.

The police department also said it will be enforcing the order of "not holding large gatherings and parties including at city beaches, parks, boat ramps and marinas."

The governor extended the stay at home order until May 28, under which any gathering with people outside your household is prohibited. However, people are allowed to go outdoors for exercising.

"If you are utilizing the outdoors for activity and exercise, please remember that social distancing outside still applies," Muskegon Police said.

The Michigan Attorney General's office said violations of the stay at home order could result in up to 90 days in jail or a $500 fine.

