Shooting investigation underway in Muskegon

The incident happened Thursday around 2:45 p.m. near the corner of Laketon Avenue and Getty Street.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Law enforcement in Muskegon are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. near the corner of Laketon Avenue and Getty Street, authorities said.

Police have not shared many details, including what led up to the shooting, or reported any injuries.

A neighbor told 13 ON YOUR SIDE she's sick of the violence.

"It's, you know, I shouldn't have to worry about that. There used to be an ice cream truck that drove through here. He doesn't even come around no more because of the violence," neighbor Joanie Gale said.

"You know, it's not fair. It's not right. It's not right for the kids. So we were growing up now. Something needs to change. And Muskegon needs to make that change, but it's going to take everybody to make that change."

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

