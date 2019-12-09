MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police officer who displayed a framed Ku Klux Klan (KKK) application in his home has been fired, the Muskegon City Manager confirmed Thursday.

In August, a couple was touring officer Charles Anderson's home for sale and found the "disturbing" document, said Rob Mathis, who found it with his wife.

When the couple and their realtor got to the bedroom, they claim to have discovered a Ku Klux Klan application framed on the wall. Mathis says the walk-through was immediately cut short and he and his wife pulled their offer.

Mathis, who is black and an Army veteran, shared the experience on a Facebook post—which has been shared more than 2,000 times with more than 3,000 comments. He confessed to joking to himself that he was walking through a Ku Klux Klan member's home.

"I said 'oh my God, let's go and get out of here right now,'" Rob Mathis said.

"I was just angry, and my daughter started asking questions and she's only 12," Reyna Mathis added.

Previously, Anderson was placed on administrative leave. He has been on the force for more than 20 years, according to previous reporting.

In 2009, Anderson was cleared after he shot and killed an unarmed black man. Anderson was seriously injured during the incident.

The home is in Holton, north of Musekgon.

