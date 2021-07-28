Muskegon Twp. police respond to car crash, driver found shot on US-31

All lanes of northbound US-31 from the tri-level interchange to the Holton Road exit will be closed until further notice.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Township police are investigating a homicide after they responded to a car crash on northbound US-31 and found the driver with a gunshot wound.

Police say they responded to US-31 in the Muskegon River flats just before noon Wednesday for an accident. The vehicle had left the roadway and was in the swamp. Responding officers located the driver with a single gunshot wound.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say witnesses recall a silver or gray Jeep driving alongside the victim's vehicle and that several gunshots were heard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskegon Township Police Department, 911 or Silent Observer.

