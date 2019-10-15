MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon's recently approved recreational marijuana ordinance permits temporary marijuana events to be held in parking lots or even closed city streets with temporary permits from the city and state.

But under current rules, organizers of "Temporary Marijuana" events could only hold events inside the city's marijuana overlay district.

It's the same location along Laketon Avenue where two medical marijuana dispensaries currently operate.

Events could be large street parties with music and marijuana smoking or small gatherings where customers sample a variety of marijuana products.

City of Muskegon zoning administrator Mike Franzak says either way, large or small temporary marijuana events would need a state permit and go through the same vetting process as other special events held in the city.

"Where we get all of the departments involved and see what city services are needed," Franzak said.

Marijuana events might some day be as normal as other annual gatherings in Muskegon that focus on beer or music.

Franzak is expecting to receive requests for 2020 gatherings from marijuana event organizers.

Organizers would need to hire security, and marijuana events in Muskegon could last no longer than seven consecutive days.

The new recreational marijuana ordinance also allows opportunities for "Designated Consumption Establishments."

Those establishments for smoking marijuana would be inside a commercial space, available to adults 21 years of age and older, and could operate between 8 a.m. and midnight.

The state of Michigan will begin taking applications for recreational marijuana business licenses on Nov. 1, the same day marijuana event organizers can apply for a license to hold events next year.

