Muskegon preparing to host first Pride festival

The festival aims to celebrate West Michiganders in the LGBT community and highlight LGBT business owners, artists and performers.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Pride Center announced Friday the city's first Pride festival will be held this summer.

The festival aims to celebrate West Michiganders in the LGBT community and highlight LGBT business owners, artists and performers.

“I am so excited to be able to have a hand in making a celebration for pride that not only the city is allowing us to have, but wanting to participate in,” said Jeffrey Pienela, president of Muskegon Pride Center. “This is not just a pride celebration showcasing being proud of who we are, but a showcase to celebrate the entire community coming together with acceptance and love.”

The festival begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 on Western Avenue. Over 40 vendors will attend, including local businesses, non-profits and other community agencies.

The festival will also include a drag performance, live music and children's activities. DeJa Skye, a finalist in this year's RuPaul's Drag Race, will perform at the event. After the festival wraps up at 7 p.m., a drag show will kick off at 8:30 p.m. at Unruly Brewing.

“I am very excited and honored to be a part of this amazing event! The representation and inclusion that it provides for all of our neighbors is unmeasurable,” said Michael Ramsey, City Commissioner Ward III for City of Muskegon. “Regardless of race, creed, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity – everyone is welcome!”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.