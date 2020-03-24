MUSKEGON, Mich. — Due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, the City of Muskegon is temporarily holding public meetings online and allowing remote participation from community members.

The city commission meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. will be the first public meeting held electronically. It will held on Facebook.

City commissioners will participate in the public meetings and hearings from their homes, and community members will have the opportunity to not only watch and listen, but participate in the public comment session by submitting comments ahead of time via email or phone.

"The City of Muskegon must continue to conduct public business during this emergency, including actions to respond to COVID-19, and the general public must be able to continue to participate in government decision making without unduly compromising public health, safety, and welfare," a statement from city officials read.

More information about the remote meetings, how to participate and additional resources for individuals with disabilities can be located on the City of Muskegon's website.

Meetings and hearings are being held electronically to adhere to the statewide stay-at-home order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The order officially started at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24 and will continue until April 13 at 11:59 p.m. It suspends "in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life."

Residents are directed to stay home unless they are part of an essential workforce, spending time outdoors or going to the grocery store or hospital. The order bans all public and private gatherings of any number of people who aren't part of the same household.

There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Muskegon County. The first positive case is an adult female who has no travel history. The second case was confirmed Monday afternoon. Officials said the case is a woman who has a history of domestic travel.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

