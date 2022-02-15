Chief Lewis to step down from Muskegon Public Safety Director role

He has served as Muskegon’s Public Safety Director since January 2012.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Lewis is planning to retire effective April 30, 2022.

Lewis has over 35 years of law enforcement experience in Michigan under his belt. Before taking the position as Muskegon Public Safety Director he was the Police Chief for the City of Milan.

He has served as Muskegon’s Public Safety Director since January 2012.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, but after forty-four years in public safety, I find this is the best decision for myself and our great progressive city. During my last days in this position, if there is anything I can do to forward our already great work and progress in public safety, you can count on me to step up," Public Safety Director Jeff Lewis said in a statement.

The news of Lewis' retirement comes shortly after City Manager Frank Peterson announced his plans to step down from the position on April 1.

"Jeff has done a great job leading a very complicated group of departments for the past decade. We could not have asked for a better leader than Jeff Lewis," said Peterson. "The operational improvements that we have realized in the building department, the police department, and fire department during Jeff’s tenure have been beneficial to our community and will help ensure our sustainability for many years. Jeff has been an invaluable leader in the Muskegon community."

Lewis oversees the Police, Fire and Inspection Departments.

