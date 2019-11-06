MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Dirk Weeldreyer as the interim superintendent in the district effective June 11.

Muskegon Public Schools will contract with the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District for Weeldreyer’s services. Weeldreyer is the current Executive Director of the School Equity Caucus, a statewide organization representing Michigan school districts that seek adequate and equitable funding for K-12 public schools.

In 2018, Weeldreyer served as the interim superintendent at Caledonia Community Schools for six months. Before that he held several leadership roles in education, from being the Fennville superintendent for nine years to being the principal of Martin Middle/High Schools. He also taught social studies at Jenison Public Schools for 16 years.

“The MAISD recommended Mr. Weeldreyer to our board as an ideal candidate to temporarily fill our district’s lead position. With his recent success as interim superintendent in Caledonia, our board agrees he is the perfect person for the job. We are pleased he was able to begin right away. I know our Big Red family will welcome him,” said Cindy Larson the President of the Muskegon Public Schools Board of Education.

The former superintendent, Justin Jennings, announced in April that he would be leaving the Muskegon district for another job. His last day was May 31.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.