Muskegon Railroad Historical Society on track for train expo

A nonprofit that works to preserve Muskegon’s train history is preparing for their annual expo this Saturday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Those fascinated with the sights and sounds of model trains are in for a special treat this weekend.

The Model Railroad and Hobby Expo returns to Cardinal Elementary at 2310 Marquette Avenue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The show comes as its host, the Muskegon Railroad Historical Society, has made major improvements to their new location directly across from the school.

“There’s definite passion with all the core group that's really put in a lot of work to get this place up and running once we acquired this building,” said society president Michael “Woody” Wood. “We feel pretty proud about what we’ve become and how far we've come… We're still just trying to represent the history of Muskegon used to be in railroading.”

The society – which works to preserve the city’s railway-related history – is a nonprofit that’s recently entered its 40th year. The organization hopes the expo will help increase their awareness and drive up membership.

So, why do people like trains? The historical society’s secretary Andy Busard said that’s one of the toughest questions.

“I think it's the size – the feeling of the train as it rumbles past you,” Busard said. “It's also the nostalgia people remember – they had a Lionel train set around the Christmas tree when they were a little kid. I think it's a combination of those things – it represents an era it represents a time it represents something to bring them back to a childhood or to a time that that they remember.”

Admission to the expo is $5 for adults. Children age 10 and under are free.

“There'll be plenty of things for everyone,” Wood said. “Trains will be running – there's a vendor that comes and brings and sets out a table for interactive trains for kids to play with interact with so it's fun for the whole family.”

