Organizers saw huge crowds at Muskegon's 'Rebel Road,' 'Bike Time'

While the exact number of attendees is still being determined, the city and event organizers were pleased with the turnout.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — With Muskegon's "Rebel Road" and "Bike Time" events in the rearview mirror, the city and event organizers were pleased with the turnout.

The two events brought in thousands of visitors, bikers and motorcycles from all across the country.

"Saturday night, you know, if you were downtown at all, you just felt how large the event wasn't the number of people... And it's just great to see, you know, a really diverse crowd enjoying our downtown, in in the middle of summer, it's just a really, really cool thing," said Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth.

The city said they were especially pleased with the diversity of people that turned out for the five-day celebration.

In years past, the city has recorded over 100,000 people attending and over 75,000 motorcycles. The exact number of people attending this years events is still to be determined, but Tim Lipan from Bike Time notes a few records being broken this year.

"It's quiet now. However, the roar was evident all weekend. And we're very pleased with the results. I think what I've been telling people when they asked me how'd it go, I said, 'Well, we set a record for toilet paper, adult beverages and attendance.' That's an indicator," said Lipan.

All of the money raised from Rebel Road benefits the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County, which serves in excess of 20-thousand area children on an annual basis.

