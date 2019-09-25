MUSKEGON, Mich. - High waters and continuing shoreline erosion is forcing the City of Muskegon to close a roadway months earlier than anticipated.

On Facebook, the City of Muskegon said Beach Street between Lakeshore Drive and Beachwood Park will be closed Wednesday. The City anticipates the closure to happen around noon.

The City says the road becomes hazardous during storm conditions, and they expect conditions to worsen as winter weather approaches.

Normally the road closes around Christmas, but the city wants to keep the public safe.

