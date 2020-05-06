Muskegon's 4th roundabout finished, open for beach traffic

During summer months, when the weather is hot, traffic at that intersection swells to 600-1,000 vehicles an hour.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's 4th roundabout has been completed and is now open for traffic.

This is the largest of the four in the city and is located at Lakeshore Drive and Beach Street.

During summer months, when the weather is hot, traffic at that intersection swells to 600-1,000 vehicles an hour.

It's one of the reasons a $250,000 federal congestion mitigation and air quality grant paid for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection.

Construction crews started the project in late April, hoping to finish my Memorial Day weekend.

Like the roundabout in the center of downtown Muskegon, the one at Pere Marquette beach may someday hold a sculpture or sign.

