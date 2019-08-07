MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon school board will be holding an open house today at 4 p.m. to give the public an opportunity to meet the three finalists for the superintendent position.

The three finalists include Jerry McDowell, superintendent of Whitehall District Schools; Simeon Frang, director of curriculum at Orchard View Schools; and Matthew Cortez, superintendent of Essexville-Hampton Public Schools.

The district's former superintendent, Justin Jennings, left several months ahead of his planned departure, and interim superintendent Dirk Weeldreyer was appointed earlier this month.

RELATED: Muskegon superintendent to leave district at end of school year

The meeting will be held at the Hackley Administration building, 349 West Webster Avenue, and last until about 5:30 p.m.

After the meeting is over, the board will conduct final interviews and hope to make a decision.

