MUSKEGON, Mich. — Thursday, May 30 the Muskegon Public School Board voted to keep Moon Elementary open for at least another year.

The board said in a statement the decision to close the building was based on financial reasons, but now there is an adequate budget to support Moon School.

The school will now be open for the 2019-2020 school year. The board added it wanted the new superintendent to help in a big decision such as redistricting and closing schools.

Also on the Thursday, the board formally accepted the resignation of current Superintendent Justin Jennings. Jennings recently accepted a job in Ohio as the CEO for the Youngstown City School District.

Jennings will start his new job on Aug. 1.

