MUSKEGON, Mich. — Simply put: Muskegon Public Schools have more classroom space than district enrollment justifies maintaining.

It's why school leaders are considering one of four options that would close buildings.

Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Justin Jennings says the district spends more than $1 million on utility bills each year and maintains over 1.5 million square feet.

Jennings believes the district can operate with fewer than the seven buildings it currently maintains.

"We have more space that what we need," he said. "Part of this is right-sizing, which means making some tough decisions."

Muskegon Public Schools once had more than 7,000 students. Now enrolment is around 3,600.

It's why a steering committee has given the district four "right-sizing" plans to choose from. Each would close buildings, and the middle school will likely be impacted.

School leaders hope to decide on one of the four plans soon and use it as a facilities master plan to follow for the next 10 to 15 years.

"We do not want our scholars to have to move three or four times in the next five years," said Jennings.

Two town hall meeting will allow parents and community members to learn more about all four plans and ask questions about the district's bond renewal that will be voted on in May 2020.

"We are not asking for a mill increase," said Jennings. "It is just the same money to continue."

The district is still considering what to do with the Hackley Administration building. That decision is not directly part of the four proposals to close buildings and realign classes.

If Muskegon Middle School closes, 7th and 8th graders would move to the high school. One plan would keep the middle school building open as an elementary school. Another would close it for good.

The first town hall will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the Muskegon Middle School, 1150 Amity Ave. The second town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Lakeside Elementary, 2312 Denmark St.

