City of Muskegon settles dispute with Michigan regulators over restaurant expansion

The dispute over The Deck Restaurant's expansion has been settled after months of talks between the city and state regulators.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — What began as a simple expansion project of The Deck Restaurant in Muskegon, ended with the City of Muskegon giving back control of the dune boundaries to the State of Michigan.

13 ON YOUR SIDE first learned about the dispute in March of 2022 when several viewers alerted us a recently completed construction project may have dodged state law.

State regulators thought that the expansion of the The Deck Restaurant had encroached on the dunes at Pere Marquette Beach. The City of Muskegon, on the other hand, said an outside firm had secured the correct permits and that the property had been grandfathered in under existing use.

The owners of the Deck Restaurant lease the land from the city and were confident in the legality of the expansion.

After talks between regulators and the city, the dispute over the issue has been resolved.

"We work with a lot of great people as far as our architects, who are really good with zoning and DEQ and dealing with the state. So, I really wasn't too worried because we do have a good team behind us that always is making sure everything is how we're supposed to do it," said Michelle Harris, owner of The Deck Restaurant.

As part of the settlement, the city has given control of the dune boundaries back to the state.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.