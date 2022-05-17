3-year-old injured in accidental shooting Monday

The 3-year-old is at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 3-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday evening, and initial reports indicate it was accidental.

Officers responded to reports of a 3-year-old with a gunshot wound at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon around 8:40 p.m. It was determined that the shooting occurred at a home in the 300 block of Allen Avenue.

Police say the shooting appears to be accidental at this time.

Officers were seen in Muskegon investigating the incident Monday night.

The child has since been taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724- 6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

