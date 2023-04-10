'Nightmare scenario': Man fired gun at crowd of people on Good Friday killing Muskegon 6-month-old

A 21-year-old Muskegon Heights man is charged with open murder in the killing of the child. Authorities believe a pickup truck was the intended target.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man is facing charges for shooting and killing a six-month-old child in Muskegon on Good Friday.

On Monday, Julio Deadrick Casiano was charged with open murder and lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation.

Matt Roberts, the Chief Assistant Prosecutor with the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office asked the judge for his bond to be denied in the case.

The prosecutor's office says Casiano is believed to have opened fire in a busy Muskegon neighborhood on Good Friday around 2 p.m. and struck a child who later died.

The prosecutor's office says anytime someone fires a gun like that it's a "nightmare scenario."

"Once bullets are fired from guns, they don't always go to the intended target," he said.

Muskegon Police said the shooting happened on East Isabella. A pickup truck was parked outside the home and was believed to be involved in the shooting.

Immediately after shots were fired, the truck left the area with four men inside, police said.

Minutes after the shooting, Muskegon Police tried to stop that truck and it fled from police.

At this point, police believed that the fleeing truck contained the shooter.

Michigan State Police and other local police agencies chased the truck for about 20 minutes before they stopped it.

Everyone inside the truck was apprehended. A 17-year-old was charged with fleeing and eluding.

The Muskegon Police now believed the truck was the target of the shooting.

Around 9:20 p.m. after the shooting, detectives were surveilling the 2000 block of 8th Street in Muskegon in connection to the case.

Police said detectives were shot at and their vehicle was hit.

Authorities said three suspects exited the home and surrendered. Three men were arrested.

Tollie Hatcher, 25, allegedly admitted to firing shots at detectives with a rifle and was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and two felony firearms charges.

Bond for Hatcher was set at $250,000 cash surety.

A 22-year-old who exited the home was also charged with a probation violation.

The Muskegon Police Department is still investigating the case and asks anyone with information that could help them to call 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

