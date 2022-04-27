Muskegon City Commission approves expansion of social district

The amendment to the Muskegon Social District Plan passed at a city commissioners meeting Tuesday night.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Social districts in the City of Muskegon are getting a makeover after commissioners approved an amendment last night.

The amendment included two new items added to the Muskegon Social District Plan. First, the social district will be expanded to include Hackley Park and the CIO Hall. And secondly, a reduction of the costs to participate in the social zone for establishments on the outskirts.

Both amendments to the Social District Plan passed in the commissioners meeting and a new map of the Muskegon Social District was provided. The new expanded district will officially add Hackley Park, areas along Clay Avenue from Second to Fourth Streets and the property at 490 W. Western Ave., owned by Port City CIO Building Association.

There are currently 21 establishments that serve alcoholic beverages in the social district through the purchase of approved stickers from the city.

The businesses put stickers, which they purchase from the city, on disposable cups when they serve drinks that are approved for the social districts. The stickers costs are currently 75 cents per 1000 stickers.

Revenue collected from the sale of alcoholic beverages by the businesses in the social district are used for things like security-enforcement, sanitation, marketing-promotion and entertainment.

Some businesses, that are northeast of Terrace Street and in the separate Lakeside Social District, may not need or benefit from those services. So, they asked for the sticker prices for the first 1000 to be lowered to 25 cents.

The reduction in price for those establishments was approved by the Muskegon City Commission at their meeting Tuesday night.

Business owners in Muskegon say the social district is here to stay and they are looking forward to many events planned in the upcoming summer months.

