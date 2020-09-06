Muskegon holding open forum Thursday to discuss police-community relations

The event will take place at Hackley Park in Muskegon Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

MUSKEGON, Mich — An open forum is planned for Hackley Park to discuss continuing positive police and community relations. It's a large public conversation that may not have happen if not for a peaceful protest two weeks ago at the Muskegon County Hall of Justice.

"It set the standard for the state and it set the standard for the nation," said Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson.

Hilson and a divers group of community members including leaders of area non-profits, police, and clergy make up the Muskegon Social Justice Commission. Commission members were so impressed with the peaceful protest they reached out to protest organizers to collaborate with them on Thursday event to take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Hackley Park stage.

"They've actually been pretty instrumental and key in helping us form our agenda," Hilson said.

The Muskegon Social Justice Commission formed more than a decade ago. Member work in part to improve relations between residents and members of law enforcement.

Hilson says the conversation Thursday will center on one important question, "what can we do to increase or improve that police community relationship?"

Community members are invited to attend and contribute to the open forum.

"Everybody has a stake in this," Hilson said. "This is the county that we live, work, and play in."

The Social Justice Commission meets on the third Thursday of every month and the meetings are open to the public.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: