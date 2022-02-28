After a two-year pause, Muskegon's St. Patrick's Day Parade is back

The parade, scheduled for March 12, will coincide with the return of the pandemic-era 'Shamrockin' in Your Shanty' event.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It simply wouldn’t feel like a Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day without the green beer, the green swag and yes, the parade that traditionally takes over downtown.

The bare blacktop of Muskegon’s main drag will once again go green with the iconic event’s return following a two-year hiatus.

Emily Morgenstern, president of Greater Muskegon JCI, the parade’s organizer, said she would be coordinating with businesses along the parade route and spreading the word.

Several dozen local groups had already registered for the event at the time of publication.

The returning parade will feature several updates, including a move from Clay Street to Western Avenue in 2022.

“That'll be fun to have those businesses… prominent and then, everyone that's attending the parade can go into those businesses afterwards,” Morgenstern related via Zoom Monday.

This ninth annual parade follows a kind of leap year – or two – since its organizers had to scrap the event because of COVID in 2020 and 2021.

In its comeback year, Western Avenue is also primed for the return of another tradition, this one involving the price of admission: a non-perishable donation for someone less fortunate to further the fight against food insecurity.

“We will still have donation bins available, so, if you're just there to watch, you can also bring food donations,” Morgenstern explained.

And though daily case counts continue to trend downward, at least one event tailor-made for the pandemic-era will stick around and become part of the day’s festivities.

“That is called Shamrockin’ in Your Shanty,” Morgenstern said. “We ask people to bring their own ice shanties or tents, chairs… and they're able to get drinks from the downtown social district.”

The parade is scheduled for March 12 from 11 a.m. to 12p.m. and Shamrockin’ in Your Shanty will follow from 12p.m. to 4 p.m.

There is still time to register for the event by visiting the Greater Muskegon JCI webpage, here.

