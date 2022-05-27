Staffing issues ease at Muskegon State Park ahead of Memorial Day

The Park's popular Channel Campground would likely cap-off another record-breaking May, the DNR said.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — This weekend, many will head to Michigan's state parks to enjoy everything they have to offer.

As is the case with most holiday weekends, Muskegon State Park filled-up rapidly.

“We had a lot of people roll in last night, probably a third of our camp rolled in last night,” Greg Sherburn, the park’s unit supervisor related.

Memorial Day weekend will likely cap-off another May for the record books.

Channel Campground, a popular Park attraction, filled each of its more than 200 slots well in advance of the holiday.

“Last year being a record year for us in the month of May… and this year we have even surpassed that so far,” Sherburn said. “Trends continue to increase.”

A sign near the Campground’s entrance read ‘full.’

Several campers who had been kept away by problems caused by high water told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they felt grateful to have been able to return.

Last month, the DNR said it had no choice but to remove around 200 of the park’s trees on account of a condition known as wet-feet, which is caused by prolonged immersion in water.

“We’re in the process of trying to rectify that, but there will be a few less trees,” Sherburn related.

Though apparent to returning guests, the issues did little to dissuade the holiday weekend camping crowd.

“We love that… more people are coming out and enjoying the outdoors,” Sherburn said. “We’re as ready as we can be and we’re ready for the weekend.”

State parks have been plagued by a series of staffing shortfalls.

In the case of Muskegon State Park, several recent hires have eased those concerns, Sherburn said.

