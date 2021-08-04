Muskegon surgical practice purchases former elementary school for development

Muskegon Surgical Associates has served the West Michigan community since 1972.

Muskegon Surgical Associates has purchased the former Phillips Elementary School, located at 1442 East Broadway Avenue in Muskegon.

The surgical practice is planning a future development of the site.

Phillips Elementary School, built in 1946, closed down due to declining enrollment in 2004. Since that time, the property has had several different owners, but little to no development has occurred.

“We are excited to meet the needs of the community and are taking many possibilities under consideration,” said Mary Tripod, the practice’s Executive Director.

