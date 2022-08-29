Muskegon formally swears-in new director of public safety

Timothy Kozal, formerly of the Ludington DPS, replaces Jeff Lewis, who retired earlier this year.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — There’s a new top cop in the City of Muskegon.

The city formally administered the oath of office to its new director of public safety, Timothy Kozal, Monday.

“I'm very proud, very humbled to be offered this position,” Kozal said.

The incoming director’s family was on-hand, among the crowd that packed into the commission chambers for the formal swearing-in at City Hall Monday morning.

“My grandpa and grandma lived here. Dad grew up here… This place has grown exponentially,” Kozal noted. “Looking forward to working with law enforcement partners, with the community and taking a step forward every single day.”

When former Director Jeff Lewis retired earlier this year, his replacement had already been selected, until he rejected the city’s offer.

The effort then had to begin from square one again.

It met with success the second time around, netting a greater number of candidates with Kozal, the candidate who was, in August, ultimately named Lewis’ successor, on the shortlist of finalists.

“I've had a wealth of experience, a wealth of great people that I've worked with,” Kozal said.

The law-enforcement veteran brings 33 years of experience to his new role.

Kozal’s most recent post was just up the shoreline, heading the Ludington Department of Public Safety.

He’ll work under a similar all-in-one model now in Muskegon, managing police, fire and inspections.

Kozal said his focus would evolve based upon input from the city manager’s office and within the department.

“Number one is listening,” he said. “Trying to figure out exactly where we're at, where we've been, and what are the goals of men and women that work in all three divisions. I think we can’t grow unless we have an inclusive environment.”

He said he favored a data-driven approach to curbing crime and views public safety as a collaborative effort.

“It has to be community involvement,” Kozal noted. “You have to have a partnership, a collaboration with your community, all the time… They're going to see a lot of Chief Kozal.”

