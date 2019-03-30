MUSKEGON, Mich. - A 17-year-old from Muskegon has been charged with raping a girl under the age of 13 that he met through Snapchat, according to the Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat.

LaShun Bankhead has been charged in Muskegon County District Court with first degree criminal sexual contact involving a child under the age of 13. His bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.

It's alleged Bankhead had sexual intercourse with a girl he met through Snapchat at his home on Terrace Street, Maat said. The parents of the alleged victim found evidence on her cell phone that she'd contacted Bankhead and then called the police.

According to Maat, the victim met Bankhead on Snapchat a week before the alleged rape took place.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.