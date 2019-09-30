MUSKEGON, Mich. - Three teens are being charged in connection to the murder of another teen in Muskegon.

Eighteen-year-old Mervin Bonner Jr. was found on Aug. 25 on 7th Street. He was shot in the head and killed.

Jainautica Watkins and DeMarcus Franklin are both charged with lying to police, and Jaun Bates is charged with being an accessory after the fact. Bates allegedly lied to police and helped get rid of Bonner's body, as well as the weapon used to kill him.

However, police believe Bonner was shot at another location. He was a 2019 graduate of Muskegon High School.

Prosecutors have yet to charge anyone with murder and they are still looking for a motive.

