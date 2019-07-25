MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon area teenagers are making the most of their summer break from school. They're taking part in the eighth United Way of the Lakeshore's Youth Work Program.

It's a partnership with the DTE Foundation and Michigan Works.

The 65 teens are paired up with non-profits in Muskegon County to do jobs, ranging from office work, to landscaping.

Organizers said summer program teaches the teens skills that will help them succeed in the workforce.

