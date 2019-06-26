MUSKEGON, Mich. - The City of Muskegon will soon allow people to ride electric scooters and bikes on local roads, public parks and on bike paths.

The City Commission approved an ordinance Tuesday night that was pushed by the public safety director, Jeffrey Lewis, who said that companies that rent and sell bikes and scooters could come to Muskegon.

As part of the ordinance, anyone 15 and older can ride the bikes and scooters. However, young people between 12 to 14 will need supervision to ride.

RELATED: ‘Catch a Wave:' Electric scooters coming to Grand Haven in July

Riders must ride the edge of the road, yield to vehicles and pedestrians and follow all the typical rules of the road. The ordinance outlined that while on a bike path, the speed limit is 10 miles per hour. And riding or parking on the sidewalk is not allowed.

It's not yet clear when the ordinance will go into effect or if the city has any bids from companies.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.