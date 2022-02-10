Muskegon tells owner "fix" or "remove" undeveloped portion of Shaw-Walker factory

A recent inspection by the City of Muskegon concluded undeveloped section of the once massive Shaw-Walker building is a public safety hazard.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Brooklyn, New York based P&G Holdings has 30-days to respond to a city of Muskegon order to "fix" or "remove" undeveloped sections of the once massive Shaw-Walker Furniture Company.

The building is located at the highly visible corner of West Western Ave. and Division Street just one block from the shore of Muskegon Lake.

"At one point it was over one-million square feet," said Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson. "There's windows falling out and beyond the blight issue there's a safety issue, it just makes sense that we move forward."

The City of Muskegon inspections department gave notice to P&G efforts to repair and preserve the structural integrity of the building need to begin within 30-days or a hearing will be scheduled before the City of Muskegon Housing Board of Appeal for purposes of enforcing the order to remove the dangerous building.

"It's probably a declaration that could have happened years ago." Peterson said. "It's been so long, people are starting to loose expectations that it will change."

Large sections of the Shaw-Walker factory were previously developed into the Watermark Lofts, Coffee Factory, and Watermark 920 Conference Center. Those three business are on the opposite side of the Shaw-Warker that city inspectors ruled a safety hazard.

A representative for P&G Holdings tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the owner has no comment on the city's action.

In 2018 a large section of the building was razed in preparation for a possible multimillion dollar development that called for the former factory to be transformed into an indoor entertainment venue. Those plans never took shape and neighboring property owners say they've been frustrated by repeated development announcements by P&G Holdings that never move forward.

"It has been a neglected eyesore for 18-years, there's no end in sight," said Fricano Place owner Ted Fricano. "It's a detriment to all of the amazing success Muskegon has seen over the last five to ten years."

Fricano believes if the building is removed development projects planned for the Muskegon Lake shoreline from an area near Heritage Landing west to the building he owns will begin to take shape.

"As somebody who has a heart for Muskegon, I'm sorry time's up," said Fricano.

