Muskegon to use $1.5 million grant to protect city's most vulnerable families from home hazards

The $1.5 million federal Housing and Urban Development grant is expected to make around 135 Muskegon area home safer for low-income families.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon has big plans for the $1.5 million federal Housing and Urban Development grant it will receive later this year.

The highly competitive grant was awarded to the city to protect the city's most vulnerable families from home health and safety hazards.

Approximately 135 low-income family homes will receive assistance to address lead-based paint, indoor air quality, mold and moisture, pests and carbon monoxide among other health and safety hazards.

The funds will be directed to projects later in 2022 by the city's Community and Neighborhood Services Department.

"It is very significant," said Stevie Parcell, CNS Grants Program Coordinator. "This one is going to be all encompassing, and allow us to come into a home address what we can but also refer them to the other programs we operate. It's about creating a healthy safe environment."

Unlike current HUD grants the city is using this one can be spent to improve homes outside the city limits.

"A lot of our current funds are restricted to the city of Muskegon," Parcell said. "The goal is to use it county-wide."

Muskegon is one of three governments and agencies in Michigan and among 60 nationwide in 29 states to receive a share of the $104.7 million in Healthy Homes Production Grant Program funds.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.