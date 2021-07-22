x
Muskegon

Muskegon Township Police investigate shooting near Quarter-Apple Mall

The shooting occurred around 6:30 Wednesday last night in the Quarter-Apple Mall parking lot.
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police in Muskegon Township are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant and library. 

The shooting occurred around 6:30 Wednesday last night in the Quarter-Apple Mall parking lot. Police believe two men were arguing when one of the men fired a gun at the other. 

The bullet missed that person but the window of J-Burger-n-Wings. A library next door was also open at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon County silent observer or Muskegon Township Police. 

