Muskegon Township Police investigate shooting near Quarter-Apple Mall

The shooting occurred around 6:30 Wednesday last night in the Quarter-Apple Mall parking lot.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police in Muskegon Township are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant and library.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 Wednesday last night in the Quarter-Apple Mall parking lot. Police believe two men were arguing when one of the men fired a gun at the other.

The bullet missed that person but the window of J-Burger-n-Wings. A library next door was also open at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon County silent observer or Muskegon Township Police.

