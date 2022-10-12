Muskegon trailblazer, Delores L. Cole, honored with retirement gala

Long-time activist, religious leader Delores L. Cole has been described as a 'pillar of the community.'

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A long-time Muskegon-area activist described as a 'pillar of the community' recently earned a special honor.

Delores L. Cole gave her life to public service, a public that gave back last week, with a gala paying tribute to her life and work.

Cole’s daughter, Dr. Beverly Cole-Bennett told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that her mother has long-held only three priorities: faith, family and community.

Principles reflected in photos and videos of the gala held in Cole’s honor at the Folkert Community Hub in Muskegon.

Well over 100 family members, supporters and those whose lives were impacted by Cole’s work attended, celebrating her legacy.

Heavily involved with religious groups over the years, locally and on the district level, Bennett’s faith manifested itself in her decades of service to dozens of churches, religious organizations and her fellow parishioners.

She and her late-husband Donald were also very involved with the fight for civil rights, Cole-Bennett said.

The two were long-time members of the NAACP, Urban League and the Black Women’s Political Caucus.

In the '70s, Cole helped found Muskegon Solidarity, where she continued the fight for justice in schools, at work and in the community at large.

While last weekend’s gala manifested a number of noteworthy appearances, the biggest surprise, Cole’s whole family turned out to take part.

“They all came in,” Cole-Bennet related. “It was a 100% surprise, as well as her immediate family--everybody that is living was present. My mom is the middle child of seven. And the amazing thing is that… all of her six siblings had at least one of their children present or more. So, that says a whole lot.”

As part of this part of the event, the church formally emeritized Cole’s decades of work.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.